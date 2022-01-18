Joe’s Weather Blog: Nasty cold air arrives tomorrow (TUE-1/18)

Did you know that we’ve had the snowiest start to January in 10 years here in KC? Yup…5.3″ worth. The last time we had this much snow to start the year was back in 2011. We ended up with 34″ of snow from the New year through the 15th of May in 2011.

The thing is…at least the data really isn’t too thrilled with much snow around here for quite some time it appears. No big storms…we may have to try and rely on weak disturbances coming down in the flow from the NW to generate any weather excitement…and there aren’t any candidates so far.

What we will have is more ups and downs in the temperature department. A good up today and a crashing down tomorrow morning.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Variable high clouds so a good deal of filtered sunshine but still pretty mild with highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy as well so it will feel a bit cooler

Tonight: Whatever we are at 12AM or thereabouts is the likely high…probably in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will drop from there. We’ll be in the 20saround daybreak and keep dropping

Wednesday: Cold and windy. Lots of clouds as well with afternoon highs in the lower 20s but with the wind the wind chills will be closer to 0°. Gusty NW winds of 30 MPH likely at times

Thursday: Pretty chilly, despite the lack of snow cover. Highs in the teens with lows in the morning in the lower single digits. More sunshine as well.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So let’s look back to the snow situation…again 5.3″ worth to start 2022.

So how did we fare for the rest of the snow season…from the New Year through the middle of spring in the years above…take a look

Notice a few year…look back to 2013…from a trace through the 1/17…to 28″ afterwards. Then again ’16, ’17, ’18 weren’t very good for snow lovers with a slow start and a crummy finish.

So it can change around here…or it won’t.

EURO ensembles for the next 15 days

GFS ensembles for the next 15+ days

Nothing to exciting when looking at almost 80 model outputs. There is one of those 80 or so though that says…hey look! There’s a chance. ;)

After a nice mild day today…with 50s likely…and if the filtered sunshine is a bit brighter…maybe mid to upper 50s for some…the focus shifts to the colder air that’s coming into the area.

The push is moving over the US/Canadian border this morning…

It’s not crazy cold BUT that air mass is going to be quite a bit colder locally compared to today. With our mild start in the mid 30s this morning…after a nice warm-up today…tomorrow afternoon will be a tough pill to swallow with the winds and the cold.

Of note as well…the really strong core of the high pressure moving through the Midwest over the coming days. A 1046 mb core shows up as roughly 30.90″ on the home barometer.

For timing…this starts at 12AM Wednesday. 12Z is 6AM…18Z is Noon…0Z is 6PM etc

Now that area of pretty extreme high pressure will modify as it moves through the upper Midwest but the reason why it’s that “high” is that this is cold dense air that will be moving through the middle of the country. The “weight” of that cold air mass exerts a downwards force…that results, like you getting on a bathroom scale…sinking air…hence “high” pressure. The air around that high circulates in a clockwise fashion and blows OUT of high pressure. By later Friday morning the core of the high shifts eastwards and we start getting on the backside of the high…with the flow around it…that allows the winds to shift towards the SE and then south…bringing less cold air into the area and we start to warm up again.

Saturday should be back into the 30s and Sunday remains to have potential to warm up well into the 40s, if not 50s for tailgating. The problem is another front is likely to come into the area at some point later Sunday. but it might not have too much cold air with it…so I don’t want to over promise…but I nudged up the highs yesterday for the afternoon and may nudge them a few more degrees today.

The only thing about the immediate next 7 day or so…is IF one of these waves coming from the NW has more semblance of strength than what the data shows…and it’s possible. Not uncommon to see model data flatten these incoming waves too much in these flat and fast flow regimes. So it’s something I’ll be paying attention too.

That’s about it for today…the feature photo is from Bob Johnson out towards Lenexa

Joe