Well to say it’s been soggy would be an understatement. Last night the torrential rains were a bit more focused towards areas that sort of had missed out on the heaviest of the rains…down towards Warrensburg and Sedalia (2-4+”). With that said though there were still 1″+ totals in the Metro…as this whole pattern continues to produce rain.

We’re not done yet. Additional rains are coming this afternoon and early this evening although this time the rain will be not as torrential. It will be quicker to end and by 10PM we should be drying out in the area.

There is more rain showing up though…heading towards the weekend and potentially early next week. This isn’t a dry pattern by any stretch and we may have quite a bit of rain over the 1st 10 days of the month at least. All this means that any extreme heat will be held in check for the region…although at some point this is going to turn into a lot of steam heat in the area.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds this morning then rain and a few storms arrive this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 before dropping with the rain moving through

Tonight: The rain comes to an end this evening then cloudy skies with some clearing by daybreak. Lows in the 50s

Tomorrow and Friday: Nice with highs 75-80°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

It’s a new month and a new season! Let’s start with what was a wet and mild month of May. We ended up with 8.46″ of rain. That was about 3 1/4″ above average for the month. It was the 14th wettest May in KC weather history going back to the 1880s.

Interesting to note that this is the 4th May in the top 15 Mays, since 2010 with these heavy amounts.

For what we refer to as meteorological Spring…April -> end of May…this was the 13th wettest.

We did finish the month 1.9° above average for temperatures and for the Spring…about average really…just barely in the top 1/2.

It’s a new month and we’re still dealing with more rain.

Last night the biggest onslaught of rain happened towards the SE of the Metro as I expected. Rain amounts over 4″ may have fell in parts of Pettis County.

For the Metro we averaged more in the 1/3rd to 1 1/4″ range.

KCI ended yesterday with almost 3″ of rain making it the 83rd wettest day in KC weather history…not including ties.

So here comes more rain. This will be coming up from the west and southwest.

I’m not expecting this to have the ferocity of the previous bouts of rain in the region these last couple of days. Just adding a bit more to the overall totals. No severe weather is expected in the area with this as well.

Cooler air behind the front is actually moving through the area today. Our official high for the day may have already happened…70° earlier this morning after 12AM. It may not get that warm, or if it does it will likely be around lunchtime or so before the next wave comes into the area.

8AM surface map

Again this wave coming in will add to the totals but it won’t be a crazy amount. It will runoff though since the soils are really saturated with the exception of NW MO. Latest short range guidance indicates odds favoring less than 1/2″ or so…perhaps less than 1/4″ for many areas

We will get a 2+ day break from the rain and start to dry out a bit heading into the weekend.

After that though…rain chances never really go too far away. We will be into NW flow above us, which in June can turn wet on us as well. With that type of flow…heat builds in the southern Plains and disturbances are generated in the western Plains and Rockies which come towards the area. These disturbances can create areas of rain and storms…sometimes they move SW of the area…sometimes then come right towards us…sometimes they weaken as they do so. The flow forecast shows this potential but since the disturbances won’t even develop for several days from now…it’s fools gold to try and break down the precision of rain areas but there does appear to be one coming into the area on Saturday which should create areas of rain in the region again.

There isn’t a tremendous signal for rain Sunday BUT I don’t trust this flow pattern and the models may just not be seeing a future disturbance coming towards us. There are indications that this type of pattern will continue for the 1st 10-14 days of the month.

The bottom line is that it’s going to rain…and rain some more for the next couple of weeks.

With this scenario…it’s tough to really get hot aside from a day here or there with any consistency. So it’s not a surprise that the data is trending below average for temperatures over the coming 10 days+.

Mary Jo Seever has the feature photo of the day…from the other day. Some mammatus clouds making an appearance.

Joe