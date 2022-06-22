Some areas had some strong storms overnight with another tree thrasher wind that knocked out power to areas especially in parts of JOCO and Leavenworth Co. At one point close to 30,000 customers were without power. This seems to be a growing issue lately. The storms had winds of 40-60 MPH, mostly in the initial outflow that get generated as they were moving across eastern KS. In many years that wouldn’t have done that much damage…for whatever reason it seems this year they are doing more damage than usual.

The strongest wind gust I saw was a 64 MPH wind near the Lenexa City Center. There perhaps were some stronger winds out towards Leavenworth and Jefferson Co on the KS side.

Areas that saw the rain got a good shot…between 1-2″…many though, especially on the south side of the Metro are elsewhere had little to no rain at all. There will be additional opportunities over the next few days as we sit on the the edge of the really hot weather and some relief.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds with showers diminishing this morning…highs in the low to mid 80s

Tonight: Variable clouds and mild with lows near 70°

Tomorrow: There could be at least some scattered showers/storms, the timing is during the afternoon. Highs back into the mid 80s

Friday: Another chance of morning storms…then we may heat back up if the hotter air spreads through the area. Highs potentially back into the 90-95° range.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

There weren’t a ton of severe weather reports in the immediate Metro…

The W’s are strong wind gusts

Again though in some cases enough to knock down some trees and tree limbs which then hit the power lines…which then knocked out the power.

Rain did about what I thought it would do…winners and a bunch of not much to nothings mostly SE of I-35

Once you got south of I-435 on the south side and US 50 from Lees Summit eastwards…skimpy to almost nothing, which is too bad because these areas haven’t seen much in the last couple of weeks.

There will be other opportunities. The front/outflow from the storms that caused this has been shoved towards the south of the Metro.

In all honesty the 8AM surface map is a bit of a chaotic mess this morning. There is a front/outflow from the storms south of here.

Our next chances will be connected to potentially another disturbance or two coming up from the monsoonal flow that is bringing rain to parts of NM and CO. Another disturbance may be generated from that tomorrow and move into the Plains later in the afternoon into a potentially more unstable air mass out west of here.

The SPC is watching that area for the potential of stronger to severe storms.

Severe risk is level 2/5 for areas west of the Metro

Then depending on how that comes together…there could be additional storms Friday morning as the hotter air, the same air mass that was with us yesterday, tries to come back up the I-35 corridor into the Metro. So there may be two chances of rain tomorrow…one in the morning and one in the evening. Again don’t count on either wave giving you needed moisture.

The set-up for Friday is a bit murkier…again though IF something could happen tomorrow…and IF the heat could fight back Friday, as we make the transition…there may be some storms Friday morning.

Then for the weekend…the best chance may be later Saturday connected to a stronger front. We should again heat up into the 90s…the difference though compared to yesterday evening is that we may be more capped with the next front coming into the area and the front may push through a bit faster…cutting the heating somewhat, especially on the northside.

IF things slow down a bit, which is possible…then we’d have more heat and instability to work with but the cap will be an issue to overcome.

We should see a bit more of a substantial break in the heat and humidity by the end of the weekend.

Other tidbits…Today is this anniversary…

Holt, MO…12″ of rain in about 42 minutes!

and today marks this one in weather record history.

OTD in 2003: A giant hailstone measuring 18 ¾” in circumference and 7” in diameter fell near Aurora NE. It would be surpassed by an 8” diameter, 18 ⅝” circumference stone that fell at Vivian SD on July 23, 2010. pic.twitter.com/K2UcsBS9PH — Bill Murray (WxH) (@wxhistorian) June 22, 2022

The feature photo comes from Rylee Elizabeth Reeter up towards Chillicothe, MO

Joe