Joe’s Weather Blog: Quick hitting overnight storms + more heat (FRI-8/20)

Happy Friday! This will be a short blog (for a change) since I have the day off but since there are potentially storms on the way overnight into early Saturday I wanted to get something out there for you. Plus Henri is definitely a thing now for the NE part of the country.

The big picture though is a hot and humid pattern settling into the region after tomorrow. Next week looks pretty ripe around here although parts of the area may have some storm issues every so often. Higher dew points and temperatures will likely send the heat index next week well above 100°.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and seasonably hot. A little more humid as well. Highs near 90°. Overall storm risk is low through 8PM in KC.

Tonight: Main timing of storms is 9PM-3AM or so then clearing out towards daybreak. Lows in the 70° range.

Tomorrow: Actually not too bad with somewhat drier (lower dew point) air in the afternoon. Highs still well into the 80s

Sunday: There is a chance of a few storms at some point as the heat and humidity really fight their way back towards the area. Highs near 90°

Discussion:

The cold front that really will end up being just a dew point front as it comes our way, is in the western Plains this morning.

That front will be moving through the area overnight tonight. As it comes eastwards, the green numbers above showing the dew points in the 70s in many areas of the Plains will help to fuel storms developing west of the region later today and this evening. Those storms out towards NW MO and NE KS may be on the strong to severe side.

The SPC has this area outlined for the risk of stronger storms.

That’s some pretty ripe air on that surface map. So it should lead to some pretty high instability levels later today as temperatures heat up to near 90°

Storms that form out there will be moving towards the ENE while the whole line moves eastwards. Typically when this happens the strongest storms are within a few hours of the line developing which should be west of here by a good distance. Then as the storms all fight for the same instability there is a slow weakening trend as they move eastwards.

I think the main threats locally in the KC region would be 30-55 MPH winds and perhaps some pea to quarter sized hail. So there may well be a few warnings issued but right now for KC at least I’m not expecting a lot of severe weather at this point. Something to watch though later this evening.

Areas farther west have the stronger risk of bigger storms I think.

The front will blow through towards 3AM or so…and tomorrow will be a few degrees less warm (seasonable really) but the dew points should be very tolerable in the afternoon especially so it will be a more comfortable day leading into a nice evening for KC (tomorrow)

Then on Sunday the moisture (higher dew points) will be on the return and that means that at some point in the day (perhaps in the late afternoon, there may be a few storms bubbling up as the heat and humidity really build out west of here.

Next week just looks hot and humid. Higher dew points and higher temperatures.

Here is the 5 day average temperature anomalies at around 5,000 feet or so…for next week.

This is a hot week I think…many days near 95°. There may be some storm/cloud issues at some point next week and I don’t think the entire week will be dry everywhere…there should be storms drifting around, especially in northern MO.

Finally there’s Henri.

This is now a big ticket storm surge/rain maker and wind issue for the NE part of the country and especially New England.

Actual hurricanes up there are somewhat unusual. Usually storms are weakening in the less warm waters off the NE part of the country.

Let's take a look at some New England tropical cyclone history:



Starting with modern records (1950-present), a fair bit of tropical cyclones reached southern New England where Henri is expected to approach.



Only 13 of those were hurricanes. None had a west motion component. pic.twitter.com/b9BPe06Cfo — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) August 19, 2021

The highest winds at this point..perhaps gusting to over 75 MPH would be along the coastal areas of New England.

Surge flooding will be a big issue as well.

It was 30 years ago yesterday that Hurricane Bob mad landfall in New England

Right now the core of Henri is expected to pass close to Narragansett Bay in New England. This could send surge up that bay as well creating more issues.

The team will be giving you updates on this over the weekend. Sunday late afternoon and evening is the best chance of landfall right now.

Kevin Cade has the feature photo of the day with the storm clouds and a nice moon from the other day.

