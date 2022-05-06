As we finish the 1st week of May (not March) our weather will start turning around to some extent. Today will be a mostly cloudy day but there are breaks in the clouds out there already this morning and more are expected as the day moves along. So that’s step one.

We’ll remain below average for highs today (again) but that will turn around tomorrow as highs finally get closer to average, and perhaps a notch or two above average. Finally by Sunday, aided by increasing winds and warmer air coming up from the south and southwest…we’re going to see highs pop into the 80s. That’s step two.

Step three is a push of some borderline extreme air by May standards…temperatures above us will surge well above average…and remain elevated for all of next week. That means, with enough wind and sunshine…it’s going to feel like summer around these parts…mid July like weather coming…at it may sort of shock the system to some extent to go from the unseasonable coolness of late to the heat that’s coming. We’ll be reminding you next week to stay hydrated! That’s step 3

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Not a terrible day and we’re done with the rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s depending on the cloud cover situation.

Tonight: Fair with some fog possible and lows down into the upper 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny (finally) and milder with highs in the lower 70s. Increasing winds later in the day and in the overnight as well

Sunday: Windy and warmer with some clouds in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. There may be some scattered storms towards the IA border.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

As I start this blog…there is actually a little sunshine out there as the storm of the last few days is moving farther east of the area.

It’s leaving behind a pretty significant trail of moisture that will need to be worked over by the May sunshine to dry it out…so that will be quite the process today today…but it will slowly happen as the day moves along and while the breaks may be few and far between initially…they should start to increase in frequency this evening as skies start clearing out.

As the storm pulls farther away and the moisture moves farther away…we start to see more sunshine over the weekend.

The the focus changes to the building heat. The pattern overall will be shifting significantly. A deep trough by May standards (a dip in the jet stream) will move into the western US. At the same time that will force a big ridge to develop in the MS River Valley. This will extend northwards into the Great Lakes…and a deep trough will develop off the east coast. This is referred to as a blocking pattern.

It enables the air under the ridge to warm up significantly…and we can see that by going up a few thousand feet to the 925 mb level. The maps below show the temperatures in °C…remember 20° C=68°F…30°C=88°F.

So let’s start with tomorrow afternoon at 4PM…tomorrow will be a seasonable day.

Now Sunday…and look at how things pop from a temperature standpoint.

Check out western Texas where highs are going to soar to 100°+

Now Monday

The heat is unleashed through the Plains

and Tuesday…

Temperatures around 28°F locally means the temperatures a few thousand feet up are close to 82° F. That is REALLY warm by May standards and are more typical for mid summer around these parts.

So the heat will build in…and because the pattern is blocked up…it will remain for awhile.

Farther up…closer to 18,000 feet or so…you can see the two dips with the ridge in the middle of the country. This is for later Monday

Both features (dips) are more or less cut off from the main jet stream flow. So there is nowhere for them to go.

At some point we may deal with the dip over the western US but that is roughly 10 days away…maybe.

Until then it’s hot and humid. Winds will at times be an issue but even the winds will be subsiding to some extent after Monday.

It’s going to feel like summer next week for sure. Rain chances look minimal overall. There might be a sneaky chance during the middle of the week…but odds are we’re waiting till later next weekend at the earliest.

Finally some tidbits to finish the week…

This might be one of the most informative videos revealing of implicit wind directionality and variation with height in close proximity to a tornado that exists. 1/x https://t.co/55vPf6uP9S — Chris Karstens (@cdkarstens) May 5, 2022

#Tornadoes do weird things. Most of us know that, but here is a weird thing from yesterday. Radar analysis and preliminary damage surveys indicate two tornadoes near Earlsboro around 8:30. The first made nearly a complete loop. #okwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/IOs7Zg7K8O — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 5, 2022

Latest ECMWF outlook continues to call for above-average Atlantic #hurricane season with mean estimate of ~16 named storms and ~8 hurricanes for June-November. Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) is forecast to be 130% of the 1993-2021 average, so ~165 ACE for the season. pic.twitter.com/fqu2FdZWpV — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 5, 2022

The historical probability of severe weather across the country shifts throughout the year, tracking the movement of warm moist air into and then away from the interior U.S..

What patterns of severe weather do you see?https://t.co/pySvHxoQQt pic.twitter.com/RG7hikXZJ7 — NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) May 5, 2022

The latest weekly Nino 3.4 sea surface temperature anomaly is -1.1°C, the coldest April weekly anomaly in this region since 1999. #LaNina looks to be holding strongly for the time being. The Nino 3.4 region is a box that NOAA monitors for classifying the state of ENSO. pic.twitter.com/cl18qQVwxf — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 2, 2022

That will do it for the week! Have a great weekend.

The feature photo comes from Sheila Jackson

Joe