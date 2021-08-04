Joe’s Weather Blog: Slow building heat with a few storms around too (WED-8/4)

It’s been rather nice out there with comfortable air…thanks to dew points in the 50s. Skies have been partly to mostly clear, and aside from the smoke in the region…thankfully a bit more elevated compared to a couple of days ago…it’s been pretty good for early August.

The dry weather has started to take it’s toll a bit on the grass. Not unusual but things are browning up rather quickly out there. It seems we go through this every summer at some point…even the wet summers. As a matter of fact here is something eye popping. There have been some areas that have had around 1″ or so of rain since July 1st. Not much right…well in Death Valley, CA, thanks to a record wet July…there has been more rain out there (1.45″) than in parts of the Metro since July 1st!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers/storms possible. low in the mid to upper 60s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with a chance of some storms at any point. Coverage though won’t be too great. Highs in the mid 80s

Friday: Hotter, breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 90s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

So about the dry weather…because it’s dry and getting drier for many areas around the region. There are exceptions, especially in northern MO where rain has been a bit more plentiful lately.

Here are the 14 and 30 day rain anomalies…ending yesterday morning.

14 Day anomalies

30 Day anomalies

The reddish areas are drier than average.

On the KS side it’s been about 3 weeks…and counting since there has been some decent rain at the particular stations. Now remember thunderstorms are very localized…so some parts of KS may have snuck in some rain.

Regardless…it’s certainly getting a bit drier in the region by the day.

There may be some scattered showers/storms in the region towards daybreak tomorrow. I don’t want to spend much time on this because I’m just not convinced there will be a lot of coverage to the rain.

The next chance after that may be Saturday evening into Sunday. That has a chance of being something a bit more widespread and it would certainly be a welcome addition!

I mentioned that Death Valley stat. Obviously it’s been brutal out there but there has been good rains in the SW part of the country in areas. Tucson, AZ just experienced their wettest month on record with over 8″ of rain in July.

If you add June and July together, Death Valley still has 1.45". This map shows stations with less June+July (summer-to-date) precipitation than Death Valley. pic.twitter.com/vjeYnAp0ZL — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) August 3, 2021

Over the coming couple of weeks the model data at least is showing some rain but remember August typically brings us almost 4″ of rain…it’s not the wettest month of the year…but on average we should get some decent rains in the area.

EURO rain forecast

GFS rain forecast

Under 2″ for most of the region except a bit more in northern MO.

Meh.

The pattern overall is warm to hot. We’ll see if the rain chances on Sunday play out…that could knock down the temperatures for a day or so…but overall warm to hot.

These numbers above might be a bit overdone next week…but you get the point. One thing to start thinking about is the browning of the terrain. I doubt we can get to 100° in this at this point but one of the issues we’ve had this season when maxing out at 98° 4 times is that we’ve had very high dew points and lots of green terrain in the area. IF we start taking away all the greenness over the coming week or so…it could nudge us a bit more…again rain on Sunday would keep the terrain greener an null this discussion.

Meanwhile also alluded to the extra monsoon rains in the west. The problem is that these tend to be rather focused and hit or miss often. I’ve brought up the Lake Oroville situation in the past…remember that’s the dam that broke about 5 years ago…well let’s say that things there have changed.

Lake Oroville just set its all-time record low water level, only ~25% of its capacity.



About 4.5 years ago, it was 260 feet higher, and over 2 feet above flood pool when its spillway was damaged.



(Graph: https://t.co/CkAZKKh8wn) #drought #CAdrought #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MEYpFrKXpL — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) August 4, 2021

Here is a look at the reservoir levels out there.

Finally there’s this…not surprising in terms of tornadoes (or the lack thereoff)

Latest year-to-date tornado anomalies for 2021. The recent outbreak has added some heat to the map over PA and NJ. Entirety of the Plains is ice cold. pic.twitter.com/uOV68p75VZ — Sam Lillo (@splillo) August 3, 2021

Look where the min is?

Oh and really finally there’s this from a couple of days ago…up in the Northwest Territories in Canada.

New record highs in the Yukon and NWT on this 2nd day of August.

The NW winds allowed the usual lake cooling to stay off of Yellowknife, which reached a new all-time high of 32.6°C! (previous 32.5°C Aug 16, 1989)#NWT #North #Yukon pic.twitter.com/faKlW6vnhr — Patrick Duplessis (@Pat_wx) August 3, 2021

OK that’s it for today.

The feature photo comes from Terri Bruntmyer a couple of days ago.

Joe