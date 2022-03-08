KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to likely snow around here. The only question is just how much, it appears. Some model data is pretty bullish with higher snow totals, similar to what we saw a few weeks ago when we had the biggest storm in the past eight years. Other data isn’t nearly as bullish, more along the lines of what we’ve seen for the most part over the winter.

That will be the main thing to figure out over the coming 48 hours or so. We’re in good shape today and tomorrow. Whatever happens will likely start before rush hour though on Thursday, and this will likely be a persistent type snow as well, with cold and some wind. Thursday isn’t looking so pretty.

One main issue though is that there isn’t a “real” storm affecting the region. We’re relying on various jet stream dynamics to pull this snow off really. There is broad lift happening into a cold atmosphere, and I have concerns about the amounts that some models are cranking out with this scenario.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

3 day forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and chilly for the time of the year. Highs in the mid-40s.

Tonight: Turning cloudy with steadier temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds and cool with highs only in the lower 40s.

Thursday: Accumulating snow likely with increasing winds as the day moves along. Whatever we are at midnight will likely be the high. During the day it will drop into the mid-20s. Not pleasant.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Here we go again.

More snow, except this time we won’t get to enjoy the warmth before the storm. It’s going to stay on the chilly side in the area and that makes this event a likely all-snow event for the area this time.

As usual, there are complications to the totals, and that will resolve itself more tomorrow. I still see some yellow flags with forecasting 6-10 inches of snow that many of the models are cranking out. We’ve seen this time after time this winter. Again if this was a true storm, I would be more bullish in thinking amounts two days out, but I’m still a bit gun-shy on this situation.

You can though get decent snows with just broad-scale lift, and that is the setup that we’re facing. I’d prefer a real upper-level wave coming to the region instead of pieces of upper-level energy coming out of the western Plains. But Mother Nature doesn’t always do what I would like her to do.

What are the factors for more snow?

So that is the situation we’re facing. On the plus side of the snow potential:

There will be ample cold air through the atmosphere. We won’t have the wintry mix type things that we were facing this past Sunday night. This looks to be a mostly snow issue for the region.

With the cold atmosphere, our snow ratios will be a bit higher. Not crazy high, but likely higher. That means a fluffier type of snow scenario. That could add a bit to the totals in the end.

Another plus: multiple weak disturbances coming into the cold atmosphere, which means waves of snow of various intensities through the day into the evening as well.

Another plus is the potential of some banded type snows locally enhancing some snow totals.

Decent-to-good “lift” in the area of the atmosphere that favors snow production.

Model ensemble agreement is sort of there for some bigger numbers, but not to my satisfaction right now.

Areas north of Kansas City are perhaps still the more-favored area to see at least 5 inches of snow, perhaps sort of like what happened this past Sunday in terms of heaviest snow potential.

This may be a snow that keeps on giving. In other words, it may stop for a bit, then new bands develop and zip through the area into the evening and overnight hours ending Friday early, likely before rush hour in the morning.

What factors could mean less snow?

On the negative side:

We’ve been down this road before. Remember the storm that some folks were going gangbusters for and sort of did “not as much.” That was a scenario where there were various pieces of disturbances coming through the area at warp speed. Looks similar.

Since this isn’t a unified system (it’s in pieces), it’s got high-side snow total bust potential written all over it in my early opinion.

There will be a heavy reliance on jet stream dynamics to overcome a mediocre surface and somewhat aloft setup. Those scenarios make me very leery of going gangbusters as many models are portraying 48 hours out from the event.

Model data: All models are pretty bullish. The NAM got into the act last night. The GFS has been bullish for 24 hours. The Canadian and the ICON are all bullish on amounts. How bullish? Like 6-10 inches bullish. Then we have the EURO model. It’s had some success and some not great ideas this winter. This model is dramatically less with the metro totals, favoring northern Missouri with some heavier snows.

The ensemble data, important in this forecast from 48 hours out. It’s following the camp of the “deterministic” model of choice. In other words, many of the various snow outputs (and it’s important to remember that the outputs are 10:1, 10 inches of snow = 1 inch of rain) are agreeing with its base model. Ensembles are good because they slightly alter the initial conditions and they can also use different model physics to then come out with a different solution. The idea is to then average all those solutions. It’s NOT a perfect way of forecasting but you can get an idea if the main model that all look at is “out to lunch” or not.

What the models show for Kansas City

So here is that data from overnight. For those who DON’T want the heavy snow in KC, I present the EURO model:

It’s got “something” but only four members out of 51 are over 6 inches.

Now for those who want a winter wonderland, the GFS ensembles:

10 out of 31 have 6 inches or more.

Now the Canadian ensembles:

Seven out of 21 have 6 inches or more.

This is a 10:1 ratio and we might be looking at higher ratios since the atmosphere will be colder.

From those 100-plus pieces of snow model outputs, 21 have over 6 inches. Let’s add in roughly eight more 5-inch totals to compensate for the higher snow ratios possible. Now we have roughly 30 of 103 snow model outputs that have us potentially getting to 6 inches.

For snow lovers that might be exciting. On the flip side though, that means there are some 70 outputs with UNDER 6 inches of snow.

Model trends this winter have been bullish on the snow amounts and for that matter, the liquid equivalents time after time after time. The GFS in particular has had this issue and likely has it again in my opinion with this setup. This makes me pause a bit when I see super high snow forecasts at this point.

The morning NAM has shifted the axis of heaviest snows a bit north from the overnight runs. The early morning run had the ENTIRE metro in a 6 to 10-inch swath of snow. This morning’s run shifts it a couple of counties north. Now roughly the heaviest axis is closer to the US 36 corridor and northwards. The higher-res NAM is a bit farther north that that, sort of trending towards the EURO thoughts. Here is a comparison between the two outputs this morning. This is through 6 p.m. Thursday, perhaps there could be a bit more overnight into Friday morning, but notice the liquid changes.

SLIDE RIGHT FOR THE NAM MODEL AND LEFT FOR THE HIGHER RES NAM MODEL

Look carefully at the Interstate 70 corridor and notice the northward adjustment in the higher-res NAM model for the blue shade. That represents roughly a 1/2 inch of liquid equivalent, and 10:1 would be 5 inches of snow, and 15:1 would be closer to 7-plus inches of snow. Look towards southwest Johnson County, Kansas, going from roughly 1/3-inch liquid to 1/10-inch liquid in the high-res data. That is a decent change in the snow amounts in the end.

More or less, no big changes in the morning models. The GFS did cut about 1 inch to the amounts but still targeting the I-70 corridor mostly.

Morning run of the GFS

Morning run of the Canadian

How much snow can KC expect?

Where are my thoughts? Same as they were last night: 2-5 inches as an opening salvo in the metro, with some higher potential towards the 36 highway corridor region.

Again remember the range. That doesn’t mean my opening thoughts are EVERYONE in Kansas City gets 5 inches. There is 1 to 2-inch upside adjustment potential that I’ll consider tomorrow I think.

Are the higher totals that more than a few models show on the table? Of course they are, but again what I’m fighting right now is the lack of cohesive disturbances, the speed the disturbances will be racing through, and a few other things. Until I get a better feel of what’s coming out of the western Plains, I can’t go too crazy on the super bullish snow amounts that some models are cranking out.

There should be a heavier axis of snow, more or less in an west-to-east fashion. It’s a matter of where that sets up.

OK that will do it for today. Check back in early this afternoon as I’ll update this with the new EURO and GFS ideas.

The feature photo comes from Matthew Reinschmidt up towards the Liberty area.

Pretty!

Joe