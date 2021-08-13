Joe’s Weather Blog: So that was quite the storm (FRI-8/13)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How many times do I say it: When significant heat breaks around here because of a heat-breaking cold front working into the region, it almost always rain, and usually it rains a lot. Last night for many areas it rained… A LOT.
Some areas, especially in Johnson County Kansas had over 7 inches of rain. More on that below.
Overall though, there should be some nice weather out there into Monday with more comfortable days and mornings especially.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with perhaps a few showers this afternoon. They would be isolated. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tonight: Variable clouds, a bit cooler with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday: More sunshine with highs in the mid-80s.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Discussion:
That was impressive… let’s get to the totals. Broad view first:
Now zoomed in a bit more:
And into Johnson County, Kansas which really got the bulls-eye last night:
There are some 9-inch indicators in there.
Here are some ground truth reports:
Impressive. There were some areas that didn’t get a lot of rain, mainly for a few of the counties up in northern Missouri from Maryville towards Albany towards Maysville.
Here are more reports:
There were two complexes of storms: One in the afternoon, a bit earlier than expected for the Metro, that had severe weather with it:
Then there was another complex in the evening, so in a sense one complex within another dying complex.
KCI had 2.64 inches
The nighttime complex one was even more impressive from a rain standpoint.
The tops of the storms were so cold, with a really moist atmosphere. A really warm atmosphere (above the surface) and a strong enough low-level jet stream that helped get things into motion again during the evening.
Overall very impressive indeed.
The strongest wind report was 78 mph in Lee’s Summit, Missouri at the airport there. More than a couple of reports of 60 mph winds and also mostly penny-to-quarter-sized hail reports.
Finally some more reports via the KS Mesonet:
Enjoy what should be a nicer weekend.
The feature photo comes from Jessica Hicks out towards Shawnee, Kansas.
Joe