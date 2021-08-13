Joe’s Weather Blog: So that was quite the storm (FRI-8/13)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How many times do I say it: When significant heat breaks around here because of a heat-breaking cold front working into the region, it almost always rain, and usually it rains a lot. Last night for many areas it rained… A LOT.

Some areas, especially in Johnson County Kansas had over 7 inches of rain. More on that below.

Overall though, there should be some nice weather out there into Monday with more comfortable days and mornings especially.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with perhaps a few showers this afternoon. They would be isolated. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Variable clouds, a bit cooler with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: More sunshine with highs in the mid-80s.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

That was impressive… let’s get to the totals. Broad view first:

Now zoomed in a bit more:

And into Johnson County, Kansas which really got the bulls-eye last night:

There are some 9-inch indicators in there.

Here are some ground truth reports:

Impressive. There were some areas that didn’t get a lot of rain, mainly for a few of the counties up in northern Missouri from Maryville towards Albany towards Maysville.

Here are more reports:

Via Stormwatch

Via Stormwatch

There were two complexes of storms: One in the afternoon, a bit earlier than expected for the Metro, that had severe weather with it:

Then there was another complex in the evening, so in a sense one complex within another dying complex.

KCI had 2.64 inches

The nighttime complex one was even more impressive from a rain standpoint.

Certainly the biggest complex of Metro KC storms this year I think. JL #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/UHq012sLn3 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) August 13, 2021

The tops of the storms were so cold, with a really moist atmosphere. A really warm atmosphere (above the surface) and a strong enough low-level jet stream that helped get things into motion again during the evening.

Oh you know…just your basic apprx. -112° F or lower for the cloud tops in this cluster of storms. JL pic.twitter.com/QPVrN4Cmnr — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) August 13, 2021

Overall very impressive indeed.

The strongest wind report was 78 mph in Lee’s Summit, Missouri at the airport there. More than a couple of reports of 60 mph winds and also mostly penny-to-quarter-sized hail reports.

Finally some more reports via the KS Mesonet:

Rain fell across much of the state yesterday afternoon through the overnight hours with our Washington and Miami stations picking up 4"+ of rainfall. #kswx pic.twitter.com/ZTHGGoaF3V — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) August 13, 2021

Enjoy what should be a nicer weekend.

The feature photo comes from Jessica Hicks out towards Shawnee, Kansas.

Joe