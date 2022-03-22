Severe weather yesterday and soon to be today has been a big issue in the southern US. Snow has been falling across central KS this morning…and we’re locked into clouds and scattered showers to start our Tuesday. The are of low pressure will be coming towards KC today and moving into central MO later this afternoon.

There is still a window of storms that may pop today…especially east of the Metro. Some hail isn’t out of the question with this activity. Right now it appears the instability won’t be high enough to get much else going but that will be watched in the area that I’ve been mentioning…towards and east of 65 highway into central MO as well as areas towards northern MO east of I-35.

Then we ALL get colder tonight and tomorrow!

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered patches of drizzle this morning. There is a window for a fast moving storm or two near lunch…then developing areas of showers after that. Temperatures today will approach 60° then drop behind an approaching cold front with increasing winds this evening

Tonight: Showers, mist, drizzle and blustery. NW winds gusting to 30 MPH. Colder as well.

Tomorrow: Raw, blustery and chilly. Some scattered showers possible. Maybe a mixed in snowflake. Highs only in the 40° range

Thursday: Late day clearing possible. Chilly with highs in the mid 40s

Discussion:

Yesterday was quite the day in Texas.

22 reports of tornadoes…some duplicates.

Yesterday severe weather reports

The W’s are wind reports and the T’s are tornado reports. H’s are hail reports

Some of the videos were amazing to watch.

This one via Twitter was the one that I was talking abut last night on the air. Look towards the right and you will see a pick-up truck. Watch what happens to it during the tornado and then wait till the end to see what happens after the tornado.

This tornado in this video hit near the Elgin, TX area

Here is some drone video of the tornado…near Elgin,

Meanwhile this tornado developed near Round Rock, TX, outside of Austin…during rush hour and crossed over I-35.

Our station in Austin shows this even more clearly…this is 13 miles north of Austin.

Amazing @KXAN_Weather video of on the ground tornado crossing I-35 in Round Rock @ 45 just north of Austin pic.twitter.com/eJvCsYnsCN — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) March 21, 2022

Quite the day there.

The severe weather focus will shift eastwards towards the Deep South today with a moderate risk up for LA/MS

Back to the Plains…you can clearly see the swirl to the clouds on this loop of mid level moisture.

At the surface the area of low pressure is nearby this morning.

At 9AM…the cold front attached to that area o flow pressure is west of the Metro…the winds behind that front increase…and the colder air is dumping into the Plains.

I’ve highlighted the area of snow reports at 9AM

Here is a look at radar…

Not a lot is happening locally this morning aside from maybe some drizzle or mist.

This may change though heading towards lunch as a few showers/storms may zip in from the south.

For timing…18Z is 1PM…21Z is 4PM and 0Z is 7PM…3Z is 10PM

At this point it doesn’t appear that we’ll have severe weather locally…but I’ll still watch areas east of the Metro for perhaps some hailers just in case. It doesn’t look to be that big of a deal

Temperatures at 4PM should be approaching 60°

Then start dropping behind the front with the increasing winds too. Here at the 9PM temps

A few snowflakes can’t be totally ruled out tomorrow with temperatures struggling in the 30s to near 40°.

After that we’ll slowly come out of the storm on Thursday with lots of clouds and then finally Friday we’re in better shape heading into the weekend.

This storm has been a generous and widespread rain-maker around here…

CoCoRaHS reports from overnight into this morning.

Joe