It’s a murky and drizzly Tuesday start to the day in the region. Temperatures will struggle all day today…there might be a brief break or two in the clouds as the sun is setting…but overall it’s not a pleasant forecast over the next few days with below average temperatures through Friday and certainly more rain…and perhaps quite a bit of it.

The good news…and we could use some good news…it will warm up nicely over the weekend…and next week will be a considerably warmer week with numerous days into the 80s…but that’s about 5 days away.

It can be worse…as I talked about on the news last night…on this date in 2013…it was snowing and the high was 39°. We had to cancel our School Day program at the K because of the snow that was falling with the colder weather.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and cold for early May with highs 50-55°. Winds will drop off a bit in the afternoon

Tonight: More clouds with some drizzle possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with increasing afternoon rain chances later in the day. Highs in the 50s

Thursday: Rainy with some breaks. There are a lot of ifs about Thursday in the discussion part of things…but if nothing else…it will be an off and on rainy day. We may get into the 60s depending on IF there are breaks in the clouds.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Yeah…nothing pretty about today at all really. Good day for a nap and a 2nd or 3rd or 4th cup of coffee.

Highs today will be struggling. It won’t be the coldest high for May 3rd…but it likely will be in the Top 10.

At the end of the day let’s see where we end up being on this chart…showing the coldest highs for 5/3.

Regardless…it’s a chart that I’d prefer to not show in early May.

The satellite pictures aren’t encouraging…with a north wind this morning wrapping cold and damp air in the form of moisture down through the Plains region…the clouds will be tough to break up today.

The morning surface map shows colder air wrapping in. I noticed that yesterday it was only in the 40s north of the region…and that air is moving on top of the area today. That’s why I’m pessimistic about getting much above the lower 50s today…assuming the clouds hang tough all day. Add in the wind this morning at least…and it’s miserable.

Tonight won’t be much better and neither will tomorrow as rain comes back into the area in the afternoon at some point.

Our next storm is in the western US this morning.

This will be bringing rain to the region later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening.

The atmosphere ahead of this storm will be pretty loaded up with moisture. Model data shows 1.5 to 2 times the amount of “average” moisture in the atmosphere for early May…this means that the storm’s dynamics will be able to generate some beefy rains in the area as things get going tomorrow night into Thursday.

Let’s remember the storm represents a pocket of cold air aloft. For example up at around 18,000 feet or so…this storm will be bringing with it temperatures down to -23°C or about -9°F aloft through the Rockies…and then as it moves towards the Plains…it may bring temperatures close to -17C or around 1°F on top of the are later Thursday night.

On an upper air map…we show the storm as a closed of upper level low that traverses the Plains.

For Timing…00Z is 7PM…6Z is 1AM…12Z is 7AM…18Z is 1PM

Notice how the upper level storm storm comes right along the I-70 corridor aloft. That’s aloft…at the surface the storm will be just towards the east and southeast of the upper level storm so that by the late afternoon Thursday we have the upper level storm shown in black and the surface storm shown in red.

Note the location of the various fronts and also a dry line…

This is sort of interesting. Why? Because IF…and this is a big if…we can manage to see breaks in the clouds…temperatures actually have the ability of warming up into the 60s. That’s here on the ground. Aloft…remember that the air will be around -15C or around 5°F at close to 18,000 feet or so. That is actually a pretty significant change in temperatures from the ground upwards…and with these other features out there…could be the set-up for thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

So why am I bringing this whole thing up? There is a phenomena that can happen in these types of situations. We refer to these events as “cold core systems”. In an idealized world…these systems can help to bring more robust updrafts…and convection. Because the freezing level is about 2 miles up in the atmosphere Thursday afternoon…it doesn’t take much vertical development of clouds to get rain drops to get thrust upwards into that colder air…where then can freeze up and create small hailstones.

Sometimes…given the right circumstances those hailstones than fall down to the ground. So that’s item #1 that I wanted mention.

Item #2 though is the more interesting part of things, especially for the MO side. In these scenarios and IF certain things come to fruition the atmosphere as a whole does have a tendency to want to “spin” upwards in some scenarios. One of my colleagues…Jon Davies, a severe weather researcher who lives in the area, has done a lot of research into these “cold core systems”. He created an idealized weather map for instances where you can get funnels and even brief, and typically weak, tornadoes.

Here is his idealized set-up

Graphic via Jon Davies

Now compare that graphic with the map I showed you above…hmmm.

There are certainly similarities right. The thing is the storms that could form, don’t have to be typical BIG thunderstorms…they don’t have to be 50,000 foot tall monsters that we typically see in the Plains for the bigger tornadoes…they can be 20,000 footers…and yet if the atmosphere is set up correctly…you can get funnels and tornadoes from the smaller cousins of the bigger supercell storms that we typically track through the Plains.

Here is more information from Jon about a case back in 2018.

Most of the time the tornadoes/funnels are short-lived BUT on rare occasion they can be something more dramatic as his research shows in the link provided.

Odds are this set-up is more favored for the MO side than the KS side…but IF things come together…it could be a more interesting day than some even think about from this point out.

The key is do we warm up…we really typically need to get at least some heating to get the updrafts fired up…where do the various surface features set up as well…these help to drive areas of convergence and help to provide better focus for storms to form…and then will the storms be able to attain any rotation to them…to enable the starting process for funnels to actually even form.

It’s something that caught my eye over the weekend and I mentioned last night on the late newscasts. It takes the right set-up BUT some data does show the ingredients that may be in play existing at least on Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Smith with the pretty featured shot of the blog today.

Joe