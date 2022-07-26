Some more nice rains fell overnight for parts of the area although some areas didn’t get much at all. Farther east historic flooding has been happening this morning across eastern MO. While the day is just a few hours old, over 8″ of rain has fallen in St Louis with devastating flooding happening this morning, especially near and north of the I-70 corridor. There are some indications of almost 12″ of rain. More is falling now as well.

For us…storms developed towards the north of I-70 last night…and there have been showers elsewhere, even south of I-70 this morning. Those rains are welcome for areas that need more rain and there are a lot of areas that need more.

The worst of the heat has been suppressed to the south for awhile. It will overall be a below average week here…although tomorrow will be muggier.

We’re also not done with rain chances.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Lots of clouds, cool and a few showers. Highs in the 75-80° range

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms are possible. Lows in the upper 60s

Tomorrow: Starting to dry out. Warm and humid with highs well into the 80s

Thursday: There may again be early morning showers/storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

As we all know the drought has been developing and expanding for areas south of I-70. The last report we got was from last Thursday…the new report comes out this Thursday and will take into account the rains through today I believe. There should be at least some improvement but maybe not a lot for the areas hardest hit.

I wanted to dive in a bit more and take a look at the drought by utilizing satellites in space. Our typical weather satellites that we use to show you the clouds etc are way up…close to 22,000 miles up…shooting pictures of the earth every 5-15 minutes or so…sometimes even every minute or so.

The satellite images I’m showing you are taken from lower orbiting satellites…roughly about 450 miles up.

They can really show the colors of the terrain and are helpful when comparing and contrasting what’s happening with drought and wet conditions. You can see the drought/drier areas by the brown-ness of the terrain compared to the green-ness of the wetter conditions. As I’ve mentioned numerous times…the areas north of roughly I-70 are lush and green compared to areas south of the I-70 corridor.

So to do that I needed a clear day, with few clouds, at the time of the satellite pass. These satellites only get pictures of our area once or twice per day roughly. So to get a cloud free sky when the satellite is passing over takes some luck…but I got two candidate days for you…from from this past Saturday when it was 101° and sunny and the other last month…roughly right before things really dried out in earnst.

So let’s do a compare and contrast. There is a bit of a shift in the location but the idea is easily seen. Using the slider…go to the right. That image is from mid June. There are some dry areas in the region…even up north although a lot of that is really farm fields where the crop was just starting to grow more after a delayed spring green-up. Now slide to the left. Notice where all the green is…and most of the brown.

It really is amazing to see the sharp cutoff right along I-70

You can even see it in a close-up shot…from another earth observing satellite a bit lower in altitude.

Again note the contrast in colors between north and south

Overnight the heaviest rains fell near and just north of the worst of the drought areas on the MO side…

There were some beefy totals into Saline County along the MO River…that was the start of the flooding rains that eventually trained and moved into the St Louis region.

The St Louis area got pounded. As of last count, through roughly 8:15 AM…almost 8.8″ of rain. Shattering the daily record, their monthly record…and their all-time wettest day record which was 6.85″ back in August of 1915

This 8.8″ of rain and still going would bring it into the top 10 of a HOUSTON, TX record rain…and that area has tropical systems to contend with.

Here is more ground truth through 8:30 AM…

There’s a 12.34″ total (with more coming) in the St Peters area in St Charles Co.

Here is current radar for them…

What a historic day. They’ve had numerous 100° days there this summer already. The atmosphere was juiced with moisture…and boom…flooding.

Back into KC…our day won’t be terrible really and it should be cool as well. Here is our radar…

There may be scattered showers this afternoon with another chance of showers and storms overnight and there could be some locally heavy rains overnight as well here…although things should be moving along and the soils can certainly handle more moisture, especially on the south side.

It’s important to note the intense heat is just to the south of the region. Once again southern MO will be approaching the triple digits.

That blue line really is a stationary front that is wavering very little. South of that…roasty and toasty as the drought gets worse down there.

Heat advisories are in effect down towards the I-44 corridor.

This is just about 4-5 counties away from KC…so close…and yet here we are with cool conditions.

Oh and don’t look now…but starting in about a week…we’re heading back up…and are going to be in the 95-100° range depending on the rain…and this time there should be a lot of humidity as well. May last about 3-5 days or so. That remains to be seen.

Sheila Jackson with the feature photo from Lafayette Co in the rain.

Joe