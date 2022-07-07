KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday was a fascinating day because of what happened with the outflow boundary that pushed southwards and stalled, essentially along the Interstate 70 corridor. The temperatures on the north side of the metro struggled to get above 85-90 degrees, while the south side of the metro saw highs between 95-100 degrees.

Clouds also played a role in the weather as well. North side, more clouds; south side, more sunshine.

Earlier this morning, another mesoscale convective system rumbled through northern Missouri. Heavy rain fell up towards the Iowa border. St. Joseph had almost 3 inches of rain, while KCI had a few hundredths of an inch. Flooding was an issue up there and towards the northeast of the Kansas City area. We had some rain and storms, but data indicates most totals were under 1/3 inch or so, and it came down pretty fast.

There is one more chance of storms/rain overnight I think. After that we may done done for awhile, until perhaps Tuesday.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Kansas City Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and seasonably hot with highs approaching 90 degrees.

Tonight: Storms are possible after around 10 p.m. Muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Saturday: A humidity break of sorts. Not as oppressive with highs 85-90 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Here are some of the totals from overnight:

Here is a closer view:

Here are the observed rainfall totals at our surrounding airports from last night up until 10am this morning. Heavier totals resided north of the Missouri River.#mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/gjkq5B5m9t — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 7, 2022

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that will push through the area overnight. This front should trigger more storms, but perhaps not widespread across the region. There is a small risk of some hail and gustier winds with these storms.

Then that should do it. We should get a gradual break in the intense heat, really just more or less a return to average temperatures into the weekend. Monday looks to be hotter and more humid again.

The front on Tuesday will be a sign of the weather pattern changing. Afterwards, a return to likely drier weather and fewer rain chances is showing up for most of the rest of the week. It may not be necessarily overly cool, but we won’t be overly hot either and dew points will be a bit more bearable during the middle and end of the week.

A tidbit just released about the potential activity for the tropical season. This is a forecast:

Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU maintains prediction for an active year with 20 named storms (including 3 that have already formed), 10 hurricanes and 5 major (Cat. 3+) hurricanes.https://t.co/HPj6H2NFWN pic.twitter.com/GR3LDgx1pm — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 7, 2022

We’re still roughly five weeks away from entering the average peak of the season, which runs into the middle of September, when activity typically starts to fade off a bit.

The feature photo comes from Peggy Jane Farmer up towards the north of Meadville, Missouri.

Joe