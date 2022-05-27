It’s a stunning Friday in the KC region after our several day storm system has finally moved far enough eastwards to allow the clearing to overtake the region. Skies will remain bright and sunny and with light winds…it’s going to be a spectacular evening in the region.

The holiday weekend forecast hasn’t really changed. As I’ve been writing though there is a little fly in the ointment that I talked about last night on the air. I can’t rule out perhaps a passing and fast hitting shower or two before lunch tomorrow (Saturday). It may be nothing at all…but I get concerned about the time of the year (it wants to rain in late May) and how we transition air masses from a pleasant air mass to a muggier air mass in the course of about 12 hours. There is also a disturbance that is showing up too.

So I just don’t want there to be any surprises tomorrow morning…hence my 20% chance.

Aside from that though the next more widespread chance of rain is sometime Tuesday. Will there be severe weather with this?

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and perfect with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s

Tomorrow: A small chance of some sort of shower in the morning. Likely clouds though. Then partly cloudy in the afternoon and turning windy. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Gusts to 30 MPH.

Sunday and Monday: Windy and hotter with highs near 90 and winds gusting to 35 MPH or a bit higher.

Discussion:

I’ve been mentioned the “weirdness” of the severe weather season around here. Not only this year…but really over the last few years. We’ve been very fortunate regarding tornadoes in particular. Yes there have been a few (more or less weak ones in the region).

Take a look at the tornadoes since 2019.

Data via Tornado Archive

EF Scale

The one tornado that should stick out is the one to the west of KC…that is the Linwood tornado.

We’re coming to the 3 year anniversary of that tornado tomorrow (the 28th)

Really 2 tornadoes but the EF4 tornado was on the ground for 29 miles…amazingly 0 fatalities and only 4 injuries

I wanted to bring this up because 2019 is the last time the entire metro area was under a tornado watch at the same time. 3 years ago tomorrow. The last METRO wide tornado watch.

This to me is stunning and it highlights the “weirdness’ of the severe weather in the region in the last few years.

This year for example…at least so far…take a look at the number of tornado watches…

See that area up and down the State Line…that’s us. Nothing (so far).

How about last year.

2021 Tornado Watches

The year before…

and finally 2019…

This was the last Metro wide tornado watch…

Who knew we’d wait more than 3 years for another METRO wide tornado watch to be issued

And counting…

So I decided to go back and take a look at the number of tornado watches issues through today’s date…so far this year we’ve had a low 122 watches issues nationwide. 2015 had 213 through today’s date. The lowest is the year afterwards, 2016 when only 113 were issued through late May.

Number of tornado watches issued through late May over the past 10 years.

The fact that the Metro as a whole has avoided these watches is pretty remarkable.

Have a great holiday weekend…see you again on Tuesday.

Tedd Scofield has the feature photo of the day…a happy tree in Spring Hill.

Joe