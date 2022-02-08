KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sorry for the lack of blogs for the few days. After the snowstorm, I got the flu, so that kept me away from blogging. But in all honesty we settled into another tranquil period and that’s going to continue for another week or so as another dry stretch of weather has settled into most of the Plains.

The good news though is that we’re really not tracking any brutally cold air masses now, whereas last year at about this time, we were tracking that devastating cold two-week stretch of air that brought billions and billions of dollars in destruction and property damage, especially to the southern Plains states. Nothing like this showing up heading through the next couple of weeks.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Fair and chilly with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Pleasant with highs in the 40s.

Discussion:

We’ve seen this pattern time after time in the middle part of the country, some sort of version of this.

Northwest flow.

This pattern will bring significant warm ups over snowless terrain and occasional cold fronts. If the flow buckles enough, brief intrusions of bitter cold air to be replaced by seasonable to milder air a few days later.

The fact that we can’t hold snow on the ground for any real length of time also allows whatever cold air mass to modify at a decent clip.

Here we are about six weeks away from the first day of spring. The sun angle now is back to where is was in late October or so, and the sun is getting higher in the sky. That allows warmer days given the right setup. We’ve also added about an hour and a half or so to the daylight since back in mid-December. So that march of the seasons continues.

This morning’s snow analysis shows some lingering snows in central Missouri, likely to be wiped away today and tomorrow.

You can still see it on the satellite image as well, even up towards Iowa.

There is a weak wind shift that will be moving through the region today, but the air behind the shift in winds is warmed by downslope warming in the western Plains. Even at 8 a.m. in the morning, temperatures up there are well above average.

Temperatures are in red

So overall not too many complaints about the weather for February around these parts really.

We’ve had about 7.6 inches of snow this snow season, below average. We’re 2 inches or so below average for the last four months, going back to Nov. 1, and the pattern overall for the next seven days isn’t good for moisture.

This takes us through the next week

Our next chance of something would be a likely rain or rain-to-snow event on the 16th-17th or so time frame. Before we get there, there will be more mild days and aside from a chilly day on Saturday. The forecast isn’t too overly cold for quite some time.

Our next system that could affect us then is way over towards eastern Russia. It still has to traverse the Pacific Ocean and go through various evolutions before it gets to the western U.S. next Monday morning.

So time will tell on this.

The Plains overall and the southern Plains in particular are not doing so great with moisture over the last three months, and there are growing concerns about drought settling in stronger. Look at the last three months of moisture anomalies.

All those reds/pinks aren’t good

Severe to extreme to near exceptional drought conditions are increasing and spreading down there.

These drought conditions are moving up through the western Plains.

With this type of flow pattern, the west is shut out from moisture. Remember all that rain and snow in the west? Especially California, Arizona, and Oregon back in October. The promising kickoff to their water season? It’s all gone mostly.

Downtown San Francisco has had 31 days without measurable rainfall, and is not forecast to see much, if any, rain over the next 2 weeks. If this forecast holds, this dry stretch would become the 2nd longest dry streak during the peak winter rain season (11/01-03/15). pic.twitter.com/VQF04DKxbB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 8, 2022

On the GFS forecast from overnight, not a good sign over the next 16 days.

Total moisture

Things have really shut off out there.

For us, we’re about seven days away from a decent chance of moisture.

That’s about all for today. Infrequent blogs with no active weather for awhile.

Feature photo is from Ben and his drone from yesterday.

Joe