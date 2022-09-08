Another great morning around the area will turn into a fabulous afternoon. Any small areas of fog have faded and skies are mostly sunny this morning. There is some light smoke in the atmosphere as well from the fires in the western US and Canada.

The next couple of days will remain hot but dew points won’t be too bad really. That’s one reason why we’re seeing the delightful mornings lately. Lower dew points in the overnight hours allow temperatures to drop off overnight. There will be a cold front moving through early Sunday…with some rain…and it appears my compromise thinking yesterday between the model solutions was a correct choice to make.

This means some rain in the region early Sunday…and and it also means the rain should move out quicker as well…with a faster return of sunshine. Sunday should turn into a very nice day.

Then it gets hot again.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Tonight: Fair and pleasant with lows in the low 60s

Tomorrow: About the same. Upper 80s

Saturday: Ditto

Sunday: Any overnight rains end fast in the morning. Dry after 9AM (or earlier). Rapid clearing with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy as well in the morning at least.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Thought we’d start this morning with this amazing stat out of the western heat wave that continues.

Salt Lake City yesterday hit 107°. That is not only yet another September record high (I think their 3rd or 4th one-they just keep getting hotter)…it’s also ties their ALL TIME record high which was set back in July. Remarkable for any day of the year…let alone September.

How far out of whack is the heat for them…despite a crazy hot summer?

Our Record Breaking Heat for Salt Lake City…take a look at how far these temperatures (red dots) are from climate averages (white dotted line). #UTwx pic.twitter.com/J8U2TFqRs1 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 7, 2022

ICYMI: Salt Lake City tied its all-time record high yesterday with a high of 107°, a mark that was also reached earlier this year on July 17. SLC's seven hottest September highs on record have occurred over the last seven days. pic.twitter.com/cfj0GVnmNR — Maxar | WeatherDesk (@Maxar_Weather) September 8, 2022

The heat goes from the western Plains to California. Look at Denver…they’ve had a real hot summer there too and today may be another 100° day there.

Tomorrow could be the latest 100° day in #Denver. Oof.



That would mean 2022 would bookend our triple digit records. Cool. #9WX pic.twitter.com/28WiYN9DLj — Danielle Grant (@theWXwoman) September 8, 2022

More record heat out in California as well.

🌡️Multiple locations broke or tied daily high and/or warm low temperature records again today, including Downtown Sacramento, Sacramento Exec, Sacramento Int'l, Modesto, & Blue Canyon. Sacramento Int'l had its all-time record warm low this morning. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/4rREFKowQ9 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 8, 2022

So this means that Sacramento over the last year…has an all time high…an all time record wet day…and an all time long dry stretch.

Sacramento embodies what #climatechange is doing to reshape weather patterns.



In *one year*, the city had its:

– all-time hottest day (116º)

– all-time wettest day (5.44 inches)

– worst dry spell (212 days)



Human influence is irrefutable and visible.https://t.co/SaaJAYRGqL — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) September 7, 2022

So how can I bring that home to you for KC…it would be the equal to us hitting around 114-115°…us getting over 8.84″ of rain in one day…and us having a 42 day long dry stretch (or longer). ALL happening in one year’s time.

It’s a parlay that just doesn’t happen…and it’s happening out there.

Amazing.

All the dry weather there as well as the changing climate and other human factors has created 1000s of fires. Hence once again we’re seeing smoke from those fires spill into the Plains. What once was a rare thing locally, in my experience, has now become an annual multiple day occurrence.

So far in #FireYear2022, there have been a total of 49,193 wildfires that have burned 6,311,144 acres. Additionally, there has been 42,970 human-caused wildfires that burned 2,714,763 million acres across the country. #WildfirePrevention helps #FirefightingResources! pic.twitter.com/qCfpozUJ4y — National Interagency Fire Center (@NIFC_Fire) September 7, 2022

The extreme heat and dryness will continue out there for another few days. What is interesting though to to watch the moisture from a soon to be former hurricane. Kay. This moisture may affect, especially southern CA this weekend. There may be additional wild fire starts there over the coming days…some gusty winds with the circulation of Kay may increase the fire danger…then the moisture may actually help to damper the extent of the fires that will be enhanced by the winds of the former hurricane.

Kay is going to come ashore in central Baja CA today. As it moves into cooler waters it will continue to weaken and fall apart really.

It may maintain it’s tropical characteristics though off the coast of southern CA. The moisture from Kay though will be increasing in southern CA…and when you add in the heat and the moisture., along with winds that will be blowing from the east to the west up the mountains of southern CA you should get some strong storms with heavy rains.

This may lead to flooding rains in southern CA.

So fires that are enhanced by the winds from fading Kay on Saturday…may be partially extinguished by heavy rains from Kay as well.

Path of the strongest winds … EURO model forecast

That is just bizzare.

Earl is still in the Atlantic churning away

As of this morning 105 MPH winds and strengthening

Danielle is almost off the chart. There are two other systems that may form as well. The one outlined in red is potentially Fiona

Back into KC…

Things with our next front are still looking like they are moving along. The front itself looks to move in later Saturday but the rain will remain north of the front. So as the front sags farther and farther southwards…the rain will eventually make it towards the I-35 corridor. Sometime Saturday evening or overnight.

It will move out very quickly on Sunday and we should be left with a beautiful day. With the faster end to the rain and the breeze stirring the air around…we should see temperatures recover to around 75° in the afternoon. So all the racing for the weekend looks good out at the Speedway. No issues either day really.

I should mention that after a couple of cooler days…it will get hotter again later next week. In time for the Home opener…upper 80s for tailgating in the shade…add 20° for the pavement and the sunshine…so hot weather expected right now for all the fun next Thursday.

The heat may linger too for awhile…average highs by then drop into the upper 70s so we will remain well above average perhaps into NEXT weekend.

So summer isn’t done with us quite yet.

The feature photo is from Kevin Kirkwood out at Grinter Farms

Joe