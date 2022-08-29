Let’s see if I remember how to do this thing called blogging…it’s been awhile.

Good Monday to you…another hot day is on tap for the region today ahead of a weak cold front that will be moving into the region tonight. This front will switch our winds to the north and allow more seasonal air to move into the region overnight into Tuesday. This will be the last day of 90s for awhile I think.

The next issue is do we get storms to pop with the front and how strong will they be. I am concerned about potentially a derecho to form in eastern IA and N IL later today…this may affect the Chicago region as well later…but for us the storms may be more scattered in nature. A few though may pack a punch as well.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and hotter again with highs in the lower 90s. Perhaps mid 90s on the south side. Storm chances increase after 5 PM or so.

Tonight: Storms are possible through 12AM. The early evening storms may contain some hail or gustier winds with a chance of some localized severe weather. Lows dropping into the lower 60s by daybreak

Tomorrow: Nice day overall with highs in the mid 80s

Wednesday: Pleasant with highs again in the mid 80s

Discussion:

Last week I was at a weather conference in Pittsburgh, PA. Hadn’t been there in 40 years or so and it’s a beautiful city. It was my first conference with my colleagues in 4 years what with covid and all. So it was nice to see some old friends and catch up with other TV meteorologists. Got some new ideas on graphics etc that I’ll besprinkling in to the shows ever so often.

Onwards.

The rain over the weekend was appreciated. If you follow me on FB (Joe Lauria FOX 4 Meteorologist) you’ve seen the state of what was my pretty front yard…in late May at least. No not so much. I got about 3/4″ or so. So that’s good. I went to one of our local wineries on Saturday and they had accelerated some grape picking in account of the potential for rain…this way the moisture didn’t get on or into the grapes at picking time. They decided to pick the grapes on Saturday based on the Saturday night forecast. They made the right move and this will allow better wine to be made down the road. I thought it was an interesting convergence of weather forecast usage and reality.

Today’s forecast is tied to a cold front that will be working towards the region over the afternoon and evening. The front this morningis up to the north of the area.

This front will slowly edge southwards today. Ahead of it a fetch of hot and moist air is moving into the region this morning. Temperatures today should get into the 90-95° range. We hit 95° on Saturday by the way…sparking off a few storms in the late afternoon north of the I-70 corridor.

By the way…since the year started…that was the 16th time we’ve been 95° or higher this summer through yesterday’s date

We rank #48 I think in the record books going back to the 1880s.

This front that comes into the hot and humid air mass will help trigger quite a bit of instability that will be building as the day moves along. Our models that show instability values in the form of CAPE values (Convective Available Potential Energy) show values in excess of 2000-3000 which is pretty strong.

Sometimes you can have all that CAPE there but there is no trigger. Today there is a trigger and that is the front coming into the region as the CAPE is just sitting there.

We may see a storm or two try and go up between 4-6PM or so…but more widespread coverage of the storms is likely after 6PM. With that said…odds are not all will get in on the action for this…from the Metro and southwards are the more favored areas for storms to form.

Various flavors of the models show initialization between 5PM and 8PM…with varying degrees of coverage. We’ll just have to see the environment set-up when initiation starts. As of this morning we’re in a level 1 or marginal risk of severe storms. Roughly from the Metro southwards.

So we’ll be watching for this potential later this afternoon.

The strongest storms may well end up in the Chicago region…and those storms may be big wind generators to. Those are some higher end wind threats up there into NW IN

After today though the forecast looks to be tranquil for the rest of the week it appears and that may include a good part of the upcoming Holiday weekend as well. Temperatures may be running into the 90s though…which isn’t too unusual.

So this may be our one an only rain chance for quite some time.

On another note…the tropics are still going though a somewhat quiet phase. There are some systems worth monitoring but it appears nothing will be coming together over the next couple of days that will be named. That is a rarity in August and even more of a rarity is the lack of the season’s 1st hurricane before September 1st.

It's been quiet lately in the North Atlantic and eastern North Pacific. But it's the low North Atlantic activity that continues to impress.



In the satellite era (since 1966), only 1967 produced low ACE by Aug 28 and reached above-average activity relative to 1991-2020 average: pic.twitter.com/EUTHyLs3Xx — Dr. Kim Wood (@DrKimWood) August 29, 2022

Like I said there are several things out there…one though is being watched the most…but it’s really struggling with shear and dry air being brought into the system from the north.

My guess is after today…the tropics may be about the only thing to talk about for quite some time.

The feature photo is from Mary Jo Seever. Friday night lights!

Joe