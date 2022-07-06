A powerful storm complex yesterday, that actually started in Montana, pushed through the upper Midwest last night…and created dozens of reports of severe winds…and also generated a cold front that plunged into the region overnight. I mentioned yesterday afternoon how something like this can alter and in the end change the weather pattern for our area…and “surprise” with sudden rain chances and a decrease in the heat.

This morning there are showers breaking out on the north side of the Metro…nothing severe…but a sign that the derecho indeed has altered our local weather.

Just fascinating.

Forecast:

Today: Variable clouds and hot…still humid as well. Highs 90-95°

Tonight: Another chance of some storms/showers…looks like the chance is still low. Aside from that…breaks in the clouds and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Small rain chance

Friday: A slightly better chance but nothing overwhelming. Not as hot though with highs in the upper 80s

Discussion:

This thing was impressive yesterday…an MCS that ended up being classified as a derecho…as it moved across the northern US…

Dozens of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued…

Here's a look at convective warnings issued beginning 12 am CT July 5th ending at 9pm CT July 5th. pic.twitter.com/vp6tsos80B — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) July 6, 2022

and the wind swath was impressive…peaking at close to 100 MPH.

After discussing with SPC, today's still ongoing thunderstorm complex will be considered a derecho.



The peak winds so far have been 96 mph in Huron, SD and 99 mph near Howard, SD but there have been many high wind reports.



Interactive Reports: https://t.co/kQnFnpR1w2 pic.twitter.com/4m7ZTOIGQQ — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) July 6, 2022

There was some 4″+ hail as well mixed in. The derecho weakened in eastern IA.

What it did for us was to push out an outflow boundary that is basically rain cooled air from the thunderstorms that form…and this boundary has made it to the south side of the area…

This morning, lots of clouds and even a few brief scattered showers have formed on the northside of the Metro.

You can see the effects of the derecho and how it has rearranged the atmosphere to some extent.

It will play a role perhaps today in knocking down the heat just a bit, depending on how long the clouds linger.

This complicated the extent of the excessive heat warning that has been in effect for many areas from the Metro south and eastwards into St Louis. Yesterday STL hit 101°.

The counties in deeper pink are under the excessive heat warning while the counties in orange are under and advisory. Northern MO has been removed from these higher risks.

Don’t get me wrong it will still be hot and humid today…but perhaps we get a break into the early afternoon with the clouds helping the cause…and then make a later afternoon run into the 90s.

The atmosphere has been temporarily rearranged.

The outflow came through while you were sleeping…and sort of is fading away now. The winds up at KCI switched from the south to the north around 1AM…

Here’s radar…there are other areas of rain out there…one from another complex that wasn’t as strong on the KS side.

It just shows you that sometimes even when the weather pattern is trying to be so very hot…although KCI has only hit 93° so far with this stretch…things can happen that alter the best laid plans.

To be fair the south side has been about 3-5° hotter these last couple of days.

I don’t think we’ll see much more rain today…

The next more significant change in the weather will be a somewhat stronger cold front that should move into the region for the weekend. The overnight data now brings this front into the area early on Friday…that may not be helpful in getting storms to form locally…because it’s coming in during a time of less instability to work with…IF the front is 12 hours slower…something can happen perhaps…but that timing isn’t too great for much coverage of the rain potential.

What it will do though is 1) cool us down to average temperatures…and 2) cut the humidity down as well. Instead of dew points in the mid 70s…we see a reduction into the mid to upper 60s. It should be noticeable, while still “humid” it won’t be oppressive.

This leads to a problem though…a somewhat dry stretch with scattered rains over the next couple of weeks is showing up. No organized areas of rain may get triggered around these parts. Model data, while not totally dry…isn’t too thrilling for rain.

EURO forecast trends

GFS forecast trends. Model averages are close to 1″ or so…over the next 2 weeks.

Not great.

We will be vulnerable to cold fronts though…so maybe we can get something from those next week. Also it appears next week won’t be overly hot, except potentially for Monday.

The “heat wave generator” will be migrating westwards towards the western US during the middle of the week. You can see the difference…as we go up to around 18,000 feet or so. Notice today the upper level high is close by…sort of flat looking.

Then a week from today…big position change.

This places us into NNW/NW flow…which can create clusters of storms in the western Plains that try and run southeastwards. It will also allow the dew points to dry out a bit…meaning cooler overnights and likely less hot days…more 80s than 90s it appears. Again that’s for next week.

David Van Fleet has the feature photo from Buckner today.

Joe