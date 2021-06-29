Joe’s Weather World: The rain chances just keep on coming (TUE-6/29)

Another almost 1″ of rain overnight up at KCI…and that now sends us above average for the month of June. Weird right? Yesterday alone there were some 5-7″+ totals south of the Metro. Today there are additional showers/storms rumbling around on either side of the I-35 corridor.

There will be breaks in the rain…but today and tomorrow will be tough days to plan on doing anything outside. It should improve as Thursday moves along…and the weekend at this point looks pretty good with lower humidity and pleasant for July standards air.

Meanwhile the heat was breaking all sorts of records yesterday in the Pacific NW and western Canada although the worse is over it appears for the bigger cities as some marine air has moved in and dropped their temperatures. The western part of Canada though will continue to sizzle.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Clouds and rainy at times. Brief heavy downpours are possible. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°

Tonight: Occasional showers Lows near 70

Tomorrow: Same

Thursday: Improving in the afternoon especially although there might still be a few showers around in the morning. Highs 80-85°

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Another day but roughly the same type of weather in the area with the same reasons setting up. A stalled boundary waffling around with occasional weak disturbances setting off areas of rain. Whether coming up from the SW or from the south. A moisture loaded atmosphere continues…so locally heavy rains are an issue.

The heaviest rains yesterday were a couple of counties south of the Metro…towards southern Miami County as well as parts of Linn and Bates County.

There are some 7″ indicators mixed in with those areas.

A loaded with moisture atmosphere is one of the many contributors to this heavy rain. This morning that hasn’t changed at all.

There is roughly 2″ of moisture in the bottom 20,000 feet of the atmosphere that’s available to be converted to rain…and that is a lot for us…it’s actually more of a tropical atmosphere.

So that moisture is sitting in the atmosphere…and ready to be converted to rain…and that has been happening every so often for the last few days. There have been lulls too…and there will be again today and tomorrow.

You can see the soon to be drying trend from a precipitable water standpoint…as the thickest water gets shoved southwards.

There is a little slug of moisture on Friday afternoon that I wonder may be able to generate some scattered storms in the region. I may need to insert some scattered storms in the afternoon and early evening in tonight’s update. Not set in stone because there will be a cap out there.

Aside from that most of the holiday weekend looks pretty good,

Meanwhile in the western US…wow!

First the good news about what happened last night. The marine push of air moved in. It was a dramatic drop. About 20° in the early evening and it kept going down.

Huge cooling Monday evening inland, with temperatures falling from above 100 deg to the 60s/70s. Portland set a new record, with a drop of 52 deg, breaking old record of 48 deg set in Sep 1988. Cooler today, with highs 85 to 93 inland, and 60s on the coast. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/Z4pNbCmXTl — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 29, 2021

But what a day yesterday. All time records that were broken on Sunday…were re-broken on Monday.

116 °F (46.7 °C)! 🌡️🔥



Portland International Airport has reported a new all-time record high temperature for the third day in a row. pic.twitter.com/8eVIcSpDQ6 — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) June 29, 2021

Quillayute,WA right on the coast is currently at 109F, a whopping 10F degrees above its all time highest temperature of 99F set on 9 August 1981. It's the 2nd hugest difference between an old and a new all time high (for long POR stations) anywhere in the world since 1983 — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) June 28, 2021

Additional context: +11F is the largest magnitude an all-time record high has ever been shattered (beating the now second highest value) in the US & Canada from a sample size of >5000 stations. https://t.co/bQgMDN2CoM — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) June 29, 2021

Here is the updated list of largest U.S. Cities and their all-time hottest days. Wow Portland is in some rarified air now! Seattle passed New York, Atlanta and Washington DC for their hottest day on record! #wawx pic.twitter.com/ugm1caqJHg — Scott Sistek (@ScottSeattleWx) June 29, 2021

Keep in mind…Portland now has been hotter than DFW/OKC and Austin. They were 1° away from tying the all time high in Las Vegas!

Then there is Canada. Another national high.

🌡 BREAKING 🌡



The new all time record for Canada 🇨🇦 has been broken for the second day in a row with nearly 4️⃣8️⃣°C.



Heat records are normally broken by margins but this ⬇️ was an incredible 1.3°C higher than Sunday’s record!#heatwavebc https://t.co/rNZPQMX01k pic.twitter.com/lq4bj7i46K — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 29, 2021

and they weren’t alone.

Updated map with updated high for Ashcroft: 46.4C, second hottest spot next to Lytton pic.twitter.com/52iqlJsBbd — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) June 29, 2021

It could actually be hotter today up in Canada (British Columbia)

There were also some record highs in the northeast part of the country too. Mid to upper 90s were common there as well. It’s 92° already in Boston at 10AM EDT.

Finally Danny formed yesterday and came through parts of the SE US. A weak tropical storm…in a season thuse far of weak tropical systems BUT it is the 4th named storm and we’re not even to July yet.

National #Hurricane Center now has 70% chance of tropical cyclone formation for low pressure area off of Georgia coast. Only 3 years on record have had 4th Atlantic named storm formation prior to 1 July: 2016 (6/20-Danielle), 2020 (6/23/6 UTC-Dolly) and 2012 (6/23/12 UTC-Debby). pic.twitter.com/zofbMNDnZc — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 28, 2021

Danny indeed did come together from the blob of clouds.

There are a couple of other systems…out in the Atlantic being monitored

So a lot happening in the world of weather. Mark Henning down towards Holden, MO from the other day.

Joe