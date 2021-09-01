Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
Tracking Coronavirus
Missouri News
Kansas News
Health
Your Local Election Headquarters
Education
Thursday’s Child
Kansas City Traffic & Live Coverage
Entertainment
Business
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
You Matter
Working For Youth
Newsfeed Now
Destination Kansas
Hunger Action Month
BestReviews
FOX4KC Mobile Apps
Weather
Weather Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Radar & Maps
Joe’s Weather Blog
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather 101
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up
Closings Instructions
Allergy Report
Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Sporting KC
College
The Big Game
KC NWSL
High School Sports
NASCAR
Watch Live
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Contests
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Zip Trips
#RealMeKC
Great Day KC
Great Day KC Team
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Hunger Action Month
Kansas City’s Harvesters heading out to feed Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana
Video
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
Food banks report major demand increase amid challenges brought on by pandemic
Video
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
Free school meals for all children can improve kids’ health
More Hunger Action Month Headlines
Groups help seniors amidst food insecurity concerns during pandemic
Video
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America
Video
Trending Stories
Why doctors don’t expect Sunday’s Chiefs game to become a COVID super-spreader
Whataburger plans to beef up presence in KC metro with two new Overland Park locations
Gallery
Buy chicken over the last decade? You may be eligible for a payment
Former Baylor Bears basketball player signs with the Kansas City Chiefs
Parkville man pleads guilty to $335M fraud scheme to defraud programs for veterans, minorities
‘It was insane’: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid credit crowd for role in win
Video