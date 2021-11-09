An honest business? Repair company still ripping off customers + Bogo’s big news

FOX4 Problem Solvers warned you about this company years ago when the owner promised he ran an honest business but was just having supply issues.

But it looks like he’s still having issues because customers are still upset. Some have been waiting years for their hot tubs to be repaired.

Even the owner’s ex-girlfriend says she’s become a victim to Rick Harvey.

But he’s not the only one scamming people out of hundreds of dollars.

Wednesday night on FOX4 News at 10 p.m., find out what Harvey has to say – and meet the other person you need to watch out for so you don’t lose hundreds.

Plus, FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith announced some big news on the Morning Show last week — she’s pregnant!

Making it even more fun, she did her gender reveal live on air. Boy or girl for baby no. 2? Check out the video player below to find out.