Buyer beware: Furniture store shuts down without delivering + Bogo’s big news

When your furniture isn’t delivered on time, you might brush it off because of global supply chain problems that have been going on for months now.

But you’d probably be shocked to find out the store you purchased it from was completely dark and emptied out.

“The signage is down. Nothing. Like you wouldn’t know what was in there,” one woman said.

Now multiple unsuspecting customers are out hundreds of dollars.

Wednesday night on FOX4 News at 10 p.m., find out what happened to this Kansas City furniture store as Problem Solvers tries to track down the owner.

Plus, FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith announced some big news on the Morning Show last week — she’s pregnant!

Making it even more fun, she did her gender reveal live on air. Boy or girl for baby no. 2? Check out the video player below to find out!