FOX4 Job of the Day

Warehouse Order Selector at Associated Wholesale Grocer

  • Up to $50,000 a year with incentives
  • Daily pay available
  • Company paid pension
  • Retention bonus — Take as pay, time off, or bank it
  • Must be 18 years or older and able to work weekends

Service Advisor at Shawnee Mission Ford

  • Full-time position
  • Looking for a motivated, energetic person with a positive attitude
  • Training provided with opportunity for advancement
  • Attractive pay and benefits package available for right person
  • Requirements: At least 2 years of verifiable, successful service advisor/automotive experience

