Karli’s Weather Quiz

Correct Answers:

5/31/21: When is the peak of severe weather season in Kansas City? A. Spring

6/1/21: When does the Atlantic hurricane season start? A. June 1st

6/2/21: The strongest winds in a hurricane are located in: C. Around The Center/Eye

6/3/21: Scientists who predict the weather are called: B. Meteorologists

6/4/21: What forms when two air masses meet and create weather? A. Front

6/7/21: A very strong gust of wind that drops from a thunderstorm is called a _____? C. Microburst

6/8/21: What instrument is used to measure wind speed? B. Anemometer

6/9/21: A cloud that forms at ground level is called: A. Fog

6/10/21: In meteorology, the measure of distance which an object can be seen clearly is called: C. Visibility

6/11/21: What time of day is tornado ‘Prime Time’? B. 2pm to 6pm

6/14/21: Summer begins on what date this year? B. June 20th

6/15/21: The “smell” of rain is known as: A. Petrichor

6/16/21: Tornadoes that form over water are called: C. Waterspouts

6/17/21: During the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season how many named storms did we see? B. 30