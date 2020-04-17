See Senior Sendoffs online here Generic by: FOX 4 Newsroom Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 04:13 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 04:13 PM CDT Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Tracking Coronavirus Kansas City closes streets around Swope, Blue Valley parks to make social distancing easier 5 reasons you may not have gotten your stimulus money yet More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Missouri, biggest 24-hour increase yet US Sen. Jerry Moran says reopening economy will be based on science, not protests Video Amid talk of restarting economy, virus keeps killing in NYC More Tracking Coronavirus