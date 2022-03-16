KANSAS CITY, Mo. – She’s not even in high school yet and she’s already competing on a nationally televised show. 13-year-old Molly Leighninger will compete on MasterChef Junior premiering Thursday night at 7 p.m. on FOX4. She says the experience gave her lifelong friends.

“Oh my gosh. It was tons of fun. Definitely one of the best experiences of my life. It’s just really cool because you get to compete and have fun with people that are your age and love the same thing that I do,” Leighninger said.

This will be the eighth season of MasterChef Junior. The show gives kids a chance to showcase their culinary skills and passion for food through a series of challenges. Judges and mentors this season include world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy Award-winning television host, New York Times-bestselling cookbook author and new judge Daphne Oz. Leighninger says it was a little intimidating cooking in front of Ramsay, who’s known for his blunt remarks and strict demeanor.

“Whenever he walks over and tastes your food and gives you ‘the look’… it’s… it’s a little scary, ” Leighninger said.

Overall, Leighninger says Ramsay was very nice and really enjoyed getting to know him.

You can watch Molly compete for the MasterChef Junior trophy and a $100,000 prize on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on FOX4.