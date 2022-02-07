KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In early December 2021, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum hosted a Baseball Hall of Fame watch party. Cheers erupted and champagne flowed freely after National Baseball Hall of Fame President, Josh Rawitch, announced that a selection committee had voted John “Buck” O’Neil into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Community Engagement and Digital Strategy Manager of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kiona Sinks, got emotional as the legendary Kansas City Monarch and original chairman of the museum finally got selected.

“What his leadership meant, not only to the game of baseball, but to Kansas City. What an icon. What he did for our museum to ensure that the contributions of the Negro Leagues will be remembered will stand the test of time,” Sinks said.

Now is the perfect time to visit the museum and learn about O’Neil’s life and legacy. In honor of Black History Month, Royals Charities is covering the cost of admission to the museum.

You can learn more about the museum and the Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coins in the video player above.