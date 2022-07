KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nikki and Ponch from 99.7 The Point join us on Great Day KC to talk about the giving back to help the kids of Kansas City. They’re teaming up with the FOX4 Love Fund to raise money to make sure all the KC kids who need them, have a backpack filled with supplies for back to school. A donation of $25 covers the cost for one kid, and the goal is to raise enough for 8,000 kids!

To donate now, go to fox4kc.com/backtoschool or text 4KCKIDS to 44321.