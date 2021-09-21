A nutritionist reveals how to get more energy with three simple tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – How can we get more energy from the food we eat? Nutritionist Lisa Moskovitz, shares three easy tips to start off on a healthier food journey.

Eat more fiber. Eating 25 to 35 grams a day will help slow digestion down and keeps you powererd through the day. Drink more water. Caffeinated and sugary drinks may give a short-term boost, but drinking water will give you a long-term boost. Take supplements to make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need including probiotics, a high-quality multi-vitamin, and Omega3 fatty acids.

For more information go to EatRight.org or by following our nutritionists on Instagram.