KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From working with the likes of Kerry Washington and Ellen Pompeo and some of TV’s hottest shows, Scott Foley is now taking on a role in Fox’s The Big Leap. Now, he’s sitting down with Adriana to talk about why the show is already drawing some rave reviews.

Watch The Big Leap Monday’s at 8pm on FOX4, or catch up with the episodes on fox.com.