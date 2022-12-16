KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re kicking off a new series where host, Adriana Davalos shares the best places to have an adventure in Kansas City. Today’s feature is a round up of winter holiday adventures that you can enjoy on adult time or family time.
Posted:
Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re kicking off a new series where host, Adriana Davalos shares the best places to have an adventure in Kansas City. Today’s feature is a round up of winter holiday adventures that you can enjoy on adult time or family time.