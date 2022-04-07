KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This Friday and Saturday, the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey welcomes Ailey II to Kansas City. You can see the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Folly Theater. Tickets start at $30. You can purchase them at kcfaa.org.

The Ailey Organization uses dance to educate young people through special activities, including AileyCamp Kansas City, an innovative full-scholarship day camp that continues Ailey’s legacy by using dance as a vehicle to inspire youth ages 11-14. This year’s camp takes place June 6 through July 14, 2022. Interested students and parents should visit https://kcfaa.org/aileycamp2022 to learn more.