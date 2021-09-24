Allcott Arts Center gives a sneak peek at Shakespeare in the Parking Lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shakespeare in the Parking Lot is taking on the bard’s play, “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and the cast from the Allcott Arts Center brought a piece of the fun to FOX4 before the weekend performance.

The Allcott Arts Center is a nonprofit that was created in the inner city of Kansas City, Kan. 20 years ago. They design arts projects and classes for people of all ages to enjoy theater, art exhibitions, concerts and more. Shakespeare in the Parking Lot is in it’s 13th year, and you can see it this weekend on Saturday and Sunday starting at 5pm.

To learn more about Allcott Arts Center visit its website or head out to the play this weekend. Just remember to bring your own chair.

