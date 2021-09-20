An author whose stories live up to the ideals that representation matters

Growing up with spina bifida, Jeanne Knapp did a lot of reading and realized that none of the stories on bookshelves featured characters like her or her friends. Now, as an author she’s working to change that. See how you can get the new, local authors first book locally/

You can find her book on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, but she encourages local book lovers to pick up her novel locally at Pulp Fiction Comics in Lee’s Summit at 1100 SE Blue Pkwy. Her book will be available at that location until Friday.