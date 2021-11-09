Ante up for a KC poker tournament to benefit Fashion Honors Autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Get ready to go all in this weekend as the Kansas City Charity Poker Tournament comes alive this Saturday.

Joining us to talk about this event are founders and CEOs of Kansas City Fashion Jordan Gallant and John Duncan. Both organizers of the event. They’re sharing what to expect at the tournament and telling us more about the charity it benefits.

KCFashion.com | visit online

KC Charity Poker night | Nov. 13, 6 – 10 p.m. | Audi Sport Club

And before you sign up for the tournament, here’s a quick tutorial on Texas Hold’em.