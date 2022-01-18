Author and speaker shares five money-saving tips for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Are you looking to get your finances back on track? Author of Good Money Revolution, Derrick Kinney, shares his top five ways to save.

  1. Check in on subscriptions. A survey by GOBankingRates finds half of Americans are paying for a subscription they forgot about or aren’t using any longer.
  2. Cut commoditized items. Check in with your providers (insurance, electricity, internet) for new deals and specials. Compare them with their competition.
  3. Pay down debt ASAP and with a strategy. Look for 0% balance transfer offers that can protect you from high rates. Pay off credit card debt from highest interest rate to lowest.
  4. Refinance your mortgage. Homeowners can save by cutting their monthly payments.
  5. Use bonus checks wisely!

