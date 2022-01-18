Author and speaker shares five money-saving tips for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Are you looking to get your finances back on track? Author of Good Money Revolution, Derrick Kinney, shares his top five ways to save.
- Check in on subscriptions. A survey by GOBankingRates finds half of Americans are paying for a subscription they forgot about or aren’t using any longer.
- Cut commoditized items. Check in with your providers (insurance, electricity, internet) for new deals and specials. Compare them with their competition.
- Pay down debt ASAP and with a strategy. Look for 0% balance transfer offers that can protect you from high rates. Pay off credit card debt from highest interest rate to lowest.
- Refinance your mortgage. Homeowners can save by cutting their monthly payments.
- Use bonus checks wisely!