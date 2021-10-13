Award-winning documentary directors shares how he convinced celebrities to join his cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One Kansas City man is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his award-winning Netflix documentary Kiss the Ground. Names like Woody Harrelson, Tom Brady, Rosario Dawson and more lent their voices to the documentary. All in support of changing the way we do agriculture, let’s meet the filmmaker, Ryland Engelhart.

Hear how his connection to the Kansas City restaurant Cafe Gratitude led to his friendships that made the film possible with the big names that joined him for it.

Check out the film’s website to see all the ways you can watch the documentary, and how you can help. You can visit Cafe Gratitude on the corner of Southwest Boulevard and Broadway in Kansas City.