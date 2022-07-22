KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well know as the star of the Magnolia Network’s Bargain Mansions, and a busy mom of four, Tamara Day is now launching a collection Bargain Mansions fans will love. Tamara Day brought us samples from her first-ever wallpaper collection. Check them out and hear how she got her start renovating homes.

Plus she shared some scoop on the upcoming season of Bargain Mansions, telling us they’re filming right now, and might be looking for one more house to feature.

Check out her new wallpaper collection in collaboration with Roommates at https://roommatesdecor.com/collections/tamara-day-peel-and-stick.