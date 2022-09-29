KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be Our Guest and get half off gift certificates at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop! A limited number of $50 in gift certificates will be sold for half off. Grab yours now!

For $25, you’ll be emailed two certificates worth a total of $50. Use them for National Taco Day next week, as Fuzzy’s Taco celebrates with $1.50 tacos on October 4th. There is a limit of 10 per person and available online and in-store.

Check out Fuzzy’s Tacos and its menu online at https://fuzzystacoshop.com/.

October 4th is National Taco Day with $1.50 tacos, limit 10 per person, available online and in-store. Other specials include Happy Hour Every Hour.