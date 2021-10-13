Best-selling author want to empower women to Make Some Noise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Life coach and best-selling author Andrea Owens is turning up the volume with her new book, Make Some Noise. She’s maximizing unshakable confidence, mastering resilience and showing us ladies how to take action in our own lives.

She talks to Toni Talley about the inspiration for writing this new book, and how she hopes to really expose what she calls the Elephant in the Room when it comes to empowering todays women.

You can find Owens book, Make Some Noise, is now available at major online booksellers.

