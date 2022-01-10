Bliss Chocolatier celebrates National Bittersweet Chocolate Day with easy drink recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Celebrate National Bittersweet Chocolate Day with a drink you can savor. Jessica Washburn of Bliss Chocolatier stopped by to share a simple recipe you can make at home.

Drinking Chocolate

4 oz bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 cup whole milk

pinch of salt

optional additions: vanilla extract, cinnamon, cayenne

optional toppings: whipped cream, marshmallows

Instructions

Heat milk and salt until steaming. Whisk in the chopped chocolate. Add any desired additional flavorings. Pour into a mug. Top with whipped cream or marshmallows.