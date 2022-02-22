KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tonight’s the finale of the celebrity dance competition The Real Dirty Dancing. Finalists Cat Cora who’s known as the first female Iron Chef and Corbin Bleu of High School Musical fame talk about having the time of their lives on the show.

“I would say I’ve had the time of my life, absolutely. This has been the most magical experience. I’ve had a lot of TV experiences in my life but I have to say Fox did really great in bringing this group of people, these celebrities, together because now we’re one big happy family,” Cora said.

Cora continued to gush over her dance partner, “Corbin, I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner throughout this whole experience and journey.”

Bleu reiterated those sentiments. When asked about what it’s been like dancing alongside Cora, he responded, “Perfection. Truly… I’m in awe of her. I really am. There was never a single moment where the words ‘I can’t’ come from her. There are definitely difficulties that both of us would face or any obstacles that we would come across, and we would always both just go, ‘let’s figure it out.'”

You can watch the full interview in the video player above. The finale of The Real Dirty Dancing is tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX4.