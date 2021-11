The winds will be dropping off on Saturday (for a day) before picking back up again on Sunday for the game. Overall the pattern remains dry though heading towards Thanksgiving

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Watch their reports on your television, online, and on our Facebook page.