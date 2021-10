WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty-four butchers that work for Texas Roadhouse across the state of Kansas competed in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge at the Wichita Ice Center Monday.

"We really have some high-level, skilled craftsmen here," said John Head, a product coach at Texas Roadhouse. "They've taken years to really develop their craft and really be skillful with handling a knife. Some of these guys have been training all year since last time we got together because they really want to have that opportunity to advance and to show at that their craftmanship level, they can perform at a very high level."