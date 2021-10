KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As one of the Kansas City’s favorite festivals, Festa Italiana is a unique celebration of Italian traditions, and Italian-American culture. Toni Talley spoke with local restauranteur, Mike Garozzo, who has participated in the event for over a decade, and has your guide to enjoying this year’s festival.

Check out Festa Italiana at Zona Rosa, Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10. For more information on hours and the entertainment lineup, check out their website.