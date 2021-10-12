Celebrate fall with the the perfect art project for kids of all ages

Great Day KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – What is one of the best things about fall? Fall foliage! Now there’s nothing like the scenery of the leaves changing colors.  Linda Limbach, the Funky Artist from downtown Kansas City, says she has a project that will get you and the kids embracing fall at its finest time.

Supply List

  • Fall leaves (available at your favorite park for free)
  • Black Paper
  • White and Blue paint (she uses acrylic, but any kind will work)
  • Paint brush
  • Sponge
  • Crayons or colored pencils

To learn more about the Funky Artist and her work, visit her facebook page @FunkyArtist75.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first