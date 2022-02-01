KANSAS CITY, Mo. – We don’t need a reason to eat chocolate but it always helps if there is one! Today is National Dark Chocolate Day. The owner of André’s Confiserie Suisse, René Bollier, shares a recipe for dark chocolate fondue.

Grand Marnier Dark Chocolate Fondue

5 oz chocolate

1/4 cup whole milk

3/4 tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp Grand Marnier or Whiskey Caramel Sauce for an added flavor boost

Option 1

Heat on the stove: add milk and butter to a heavy cast iron or ceramic pot. Turn to low-medium heat (to avoid burning) and stir. Bring to a simmer. Turn off heat, add chocolate (and Grand Marnier or Whiskey Caramels Sauce if desired) and mix gently. Turn heat on low to assist in melting if needed. Mix until chocolate is smooth.

Option 2

Heat in the microwave: add milk, butter, and chocolate to a microwave safe bowl. Heat on low (to avoid burning) for 30 second intervals for 2-4 minutes, stirring at each interval, until chocolate is smooth.

Serve immediately: place over a heating element on low heat (to avoid burning the chocolate), stirring intermittently, and dip your choice of accoutrements with long-handle forks or skewers.