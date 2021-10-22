Celebrate National Make a Dog’s Day by volunteering with a local charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Today is National Make a Dog’s Day and the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City is striving to do just that every day through their volunteer and outreach programs. If you’d like to help, they have opportunities for everyone to get involved. Beyond volunteering, you can also foster or donate products or cash to help the animals.

Find out how you can volunteer for everything from office work to adoption events to walking dogs by visiting the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City‘s website at HSGKC.org

