KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One organization wants you to rethink how you do Thanksgiving. Instead of eating a turkey – the Gentle Barn Organization says you can rescue one. Founder Ellie Laks and Co-founder Jay Weiner join us to tells us about their Turkey Guardian campaign.

Learn more about it and how you can participate at GentleBarn.org. The Gentle Barn has three locations including one in St. Louis, Missouri.