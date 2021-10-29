Celebrate the Day of the Dead at local Mexican restaurant

Great Day KC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a widely celebrated Mexican holiday to celebrate the lives of the deceased. Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria is continuing the celebration with a lively weekend full of events and good food. Check out what Rudy’s has planned for the special holiday including the dish that they only serve once a year and the specialty drinks.

Check out both Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria locations in Kansas City and Lenexa for all the celebrations. Visit their website at RudysTenampa.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first