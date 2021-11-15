Celebrate your favorite teacher by entering them into the Thank a Teacher for Thanksgiving Contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – They say a teacher is one who inspires, guides, enlightens and motivates. A local business is on a mission to show appreciation to all educators who do just that. Joining us now to share about the 2nd annual Thank a Teacher for Thanksgiving Contest is Rick Krapes of Country Financial.

Krapes describes how the contest got started and what teachers could win.

The deadline to enter into the contest is November 30. To enter you can search at Rick Krapes Country Financial on Facebook, or text your entry to 913-991-3696 or by email at RickKrapes@CountryFinancial.com.

